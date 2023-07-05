Phinia Inc.’s stock PHIN.WI is set to debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wednesday, following the completion of the company’s separation from BorgWarner Inc. BWA on Monday. Phinia makes fuel and electric systems and aftermarket products for vehicles, with brands including Delphi and Delco. “We believe that Phinia’s strong margins, cash flow and low leverage position the company to deliver solid total shareholder returns through profitable growth, competitive dividends and opportunistic share repurchases,” said Phinia Chief Financial Officer Chris Gropp. Shares of BorgWarner, which edged up 0.2% in premarket trading, has gained 9.1% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 SPX has advanced 16.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

