Pier 1 files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, seeks buyer

Retailer Pier 1 has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, reports the Wall Street Journal. The filing reportedly was made Monday, with U.S. stock markets closed for Presidents Day, in federal bankruptcy court in Richmond, Va. The Fort Worth, Texas-based home-décor chain had said a month ago that it was shuttering half its stores but might be unable to stave off bankruptcy. The company said in a news release that it would seek a buyer. Shares of Pier 1 are down more than 80% over the past year, and 44% since the start of 2020 alone, as compared with gains of 22% an 4.6% by the benchmark S&P 500 over those spans. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

