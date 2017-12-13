Pier 1 shares tank after lowered guidance, earnings miss

Shares of Pier 1 Imports Inc. fell more than 20% late Wednesday after the retailer lowered its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter and full-year 2018 guidance “to reflect the current tone and volatility of business” in December, and missed per-share earnings expectations for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Pier 1 said it earned $7.4 million, or 9 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $13.6 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Sales fell to $469 million, compared with $476 million a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected earnings of 12 cents a share on sales of $467 million. Pier 1 said its EPS guidance for the full year is between 10 cents and 18 cents, compared with a prior guidance of between 31 cents and 41 cents. Adjusted earnings per share guidance was tweaked lower to between 17 cents and 25 cents, compared with a prior view between 38 cents to 48 cents. A detailed plan to lift the brand will be unveiled early next year, the company said. Shares had ended the regular trading day up 7%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story