Pinterest Inc. has laid off some of its recruiting team and plans to slow hiring for the rest of the year, a representative said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Pinterest is the latest social-media company to cut staff - December 6, 2022
- Revolution Investing: Microsoft invested $1 billion in an AI system that helped me write this column. See what it had to say about Tesla. - December 6, 2022
- GE stock gets upgrade from Oppenheimer, price target raised to $104 - December 6, 2022