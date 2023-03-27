Pinterest Inc. PINS, which recently announced a 4% workforce reduction, is also shedding office space. The San Francisco-based company plans to sublease its leased office space at 505 Brannan St. in the South of Market neighborhood. Pinterest, which has shifted toward a hybrid work schedule, plans to vacate by the end of March, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Wind-power industry predicts rapid growth in 2023, just in time for Biden’s offshore push - March 27, 2023
- : More homeowners who scored a low interest rate are spending $50,000 or more to renovate - March 27, 2023
- The Moneyist: ‘They do not trust her, nor do I’: My elderly parents fear my sister will empty their bank accounts and steal their possessions. What can we do? - March 27, 2023