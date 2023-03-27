Pinterest Inc. PINS, which recently announced a 4% workforce reduction, is also shedding office space. The San Francisco-based company plans to sublease its leased office space at 505 Brannan St. in the South of Market neighborhood. Pinterest, which has shifted toward a hybrid work schedule, plans to vacate by the end of March, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

