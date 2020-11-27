Some European governments have ordered the shutdown of all ski resorts, fearing a repeat of last year. But they didn’t factor on the Swiss.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Piste-off: EU attempts united front to close ski resorts and prevent COVID - November 27, 2020
- Market Extra: 3 bearish factors sent Bitcoin prices reeling, and 2 bullish ones may buoy it - November 27, 2020
- : Remember, COVID-19 spread when 5 million people left Wuhan for Chinese New Year — yet an estimated 50 million Americans traveled for Thanksgiving - November 27, 2020