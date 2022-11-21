Shipping and mailing company Pitney Bowes Inc. said Friday it will raise prices by 6.5% for ecommerce services, staring Jan. 1. The general rate increase (GRI) applies to the standard delivery of packages weighting at least 1 pound through the company’s U.S. network, standard returns through its U.S. network and cross-border deliveries to more than 100 countries. “Our 2023 ecommerce pricing will allow Pitney Bowes to maintain capacity and performance levels across our network, while continuing to make strategic investments in our technology infrastructure,” said Chief Revenue Officer Patrick Allard. “Pitney Bowes is offering a lower GRI than other major carriers, while continuing to deliver designed services with a nationwide scope, highly responsive client teams, and transparent, easier-to-forecast pricing.” The stock, which slipped 0.3% in premarket trading, has gained 1.7% over the past three months through Thursday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has lost 5.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 1.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

