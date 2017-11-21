“Coco” is Pixar’s first feature-length film to feature a minority character as the lead, and boasts a nearly all-Latino cast. The film is already Mexico’s highest-grossing film after debuting Oct. 27. It opens in the U.S. on Nov. 22
- Pixar’s ‘Coco’ will give parents a way to talk to their kids about death - November 21, 2017