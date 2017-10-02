Pixel launch will test Google hardware strategy and Apple rivalry

Alphabet Inc. will look to impress gadget lovers Wednesday with a new line of devices for the holiday shopping season, but the company’s event will also be important to determine if the money Google is spending to produce its own hardware and challenge Apple Inc. is worth the cost.
