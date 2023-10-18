Yum Brands Inc. YUM said Wednesday its Pizza Hut will extend opening hours to midnight or later at thousands of locations across the U.S. “Late-night diners can indulge in the full Pizza Hut menu for delivery, or carryout past the stroke of midnight in select stores across the country,” the company said in a statement. Select outlets will stay open until 2 a.m., it added. The stock has fallen 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 14%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

