Planet Fitness delivers mixed Q4 results, shares fall

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc. fell more than 5% in the extended session Tuesday after the gym chain reported mixed fourth-quarter results. Planet Fitness said it earned $29.7 million, or 36 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $24.8 million, or 29 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, Planet Fitness earned $39.2 million, or 44 cents a share, compared to $32.5 million, or 34 cents a share, a year ago. Sales rose 9.8% to $191.5 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected GAAP earnings of 38 cents and adjusted earnings of 41 cents a share on sales of $190 million. Same-store sales rose 8.6% in the quarter.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

