Shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. PLRX soared about 75% in premarket trading on Monday, the day after the company said a high dose of its experimental treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis met the primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase 2a clinical trial. Pliant, which is testing four different doses of bexotegrast, said 21 patients received the 320 milligram dose — the highest dose — and will continue to receive treatment for 24 weeks. The final data from the study is expected to come in the second quarter. Pliant’s stock has soared 109.8% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500 SPX is down 9.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

