Shares of Plug Power Inc. PLUG were gaining about 3% in Wednesday morning trading after the alternative-energy company announced that it was chosen to supply two 5-megawatt proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers for projects in Australia. The company’s electrolyzers, which use electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, will go toward green-hydrogen projects in Tasmania, Australia. “The plants are strategically located to leverage existing infrastructure,” Plug Power Chief Executive Andy Marsh said in a release. Plug Power shares were up as much as 5.6% earlier in Wednesday’s session. The stock has advanced 26% over the past month, though it’s off 6% over the course of 2023 to date.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

