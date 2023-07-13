Shares of Plug Power Inc. PLUG powered up 3.3% toward a four-month high in premarket trading Thursday, after the fuel-cell company announced an order, which it described as the “largest announced project in the oil and gas sector in Europe.” The order was for 100 megawatts (MW) of proton exchange membrane electrolyzers, which will be powered by 100% renewable energy and generate about 43 tons of green hydrogen per day. The will allow for the elimination of about 516 tons per day of carbon dioxide. Financial terms and the the oil and gas company which ordered the electrolyzers was not disclosed. The stock, which has rallied 15.6% amid a four-day win streak through Wednesday, has soared 23.7% over the past three months while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 7.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

