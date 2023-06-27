Shares of Plug Power Inc. PLUG were rising 1.6% in premarket trading Tuesday after the alternative-energy company announced that it was part of a group of companies that got a $21.8 million grant from the European Commission to build an offshore hydrogen production plant. Plug Power will design and deliver a 10-megawatt proton exchange membrane (PE) electrolyzer system as part of HOPE (Hydrogen Offshore Production Europe), a consortium that includes nine companies. This PEM will go to a North Sea site located off a Belgian port. The project is meant to produce up to four tons daily of green hydrogen at sea, according to a press release. Plug Power shares are off 26% so far this year, as the S&P 500 SPX has increased 13%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story