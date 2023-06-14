Shares of Plug Power Inc. PLUG were rising 7% in Wednesday’s premarket trading ahead of the alternative-energy company’s analyst day that will take place during the trading session. Before the event, Plug Power put out a release saying it plans to highlight a path to its 2030 targets, including a goal to produce more than 2,000 tons of hydrogen daily from its green-hydrogen network. The company also aims to deploy one gigawatt of stationary power products, ship out five gigawatts of electrolyzers annually, and deliver 500,000 forklift trucks powered by fuel cells — all by 2030. The company said in the release that it was introducing the HL 1500, a portable hydrogen refueler, and that it had deals so far with three transit systems for the product. Plug Power’s analyst-day presentation will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Shares of the company have declined 12% so far this year as the S&P 500 SPX has advanced 14%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

