Shares of Plug Power Inc. PLUG suffered a 5.4% drag in premarket trading, as they failed to bounce after suffering their worst day in nine years in the previous session. The hydrogen fuel cells company’s stock was falling toward a 3 1/2-year low. It had plunged 40.5% on Friday, the worst one-day performance since it plummeted 41.5% on March 11, 2014, after the company reported a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss amid “unprecedented” supply changes. The current selloff also puts the stock on track to suffer the worst monthly performance since it tumbled 62.2% in February 2013. The stock has dropped 71.5% year to date through Friday, while the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ICLN has shed 34.5% and the S&P 500 SPX has gained 15%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story