Plug Power Inc. PLUG stock was up 4.3% in premarket trades on Wednesday after the hydrogen fuel cell specialist said it expects to generate $6 billion in revenue by 2027 and $20 billion in revenue by 2030, as part of presentation by the company. Plug Power expects to generate about $1.2 billion in 2023, compared to the FactSet consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The company is projecting a compound annual growth rate in revenue of about 50% and a 5% gross margin by 2030 as its ramps up production. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

