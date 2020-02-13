Pluralsight stock drops 5% on wider quarterly loss

Shares of Pluralsight Inc. fell 5% late Wednesday after the online education company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. Pluralsight said it lost $32 million, or 31 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $16 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company lost 9 cents a share, matching losses in the fourth quarter of 2018. Sales rose 32% to $89 million, compared with $67 million a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted losses of 14 cents a share on sales of $87 million. Pluralsight guided for full-year 2020 sales between $390 million and $400 million, and an adjusted net loss between 50 cents a share and 45 cents a share. The analysts surveyed by FactSet expect adjusted 2020 EPS of 51 cents a share on sales of $395 million. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

