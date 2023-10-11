PNC Financial Services Group Inc. PNC is reducing its staffing levels but it has yet to provide a specific number of people to be affected by the action, according to a statement from the company emailed to MarketWatch. The Pittsburgh-based lender with about 60,000 employees said it’s reviewing its organizational structure including a shift away from work not fully aligned to its strategic priorities. The moves will include staff level reductions. PNC’s stock was up 1.1% in recent trading. The move was initially reported by other news outlets. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

