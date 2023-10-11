PNC Financial Services Group Inc. PNC is reducing its staffing levels but it has yet to provide a specific number of people to be affected by the action, according to reports. The Pittsburgh-based lender with about 60,000 employees said in a statement reported by at least two news outlets that it’s reviewing its organizational structure including a shift away from work not fully aligned to its strategic priorities. The moves will include staff level reductions. A spokesperson from the bank did not immediately reply to an email from MarketWatch. PNC’s stock was up 1.4% in recent trading.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

