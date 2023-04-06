Swedish electric-vehicle company Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY said Thursday that it delivered about 12,000 vehicles in the first quarter, up roughly 26% from a year before. The company continues to expect that its global volumes for 2023 will be up nearly 60% to 80,000 units. “2023 is going to be another year of great progress for Polestar as we expand our portfolio and continue to grow our retail network,” Chief Executive Thomas Ingenlath said in a release. Polestar plans to deliver its first-quarter results before the opening bell on May 11.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story