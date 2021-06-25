Record-breaking heat is expected to grip the typically temperate Pacific Northwest this weekend and early next week, reviving fears of wildfires and the health of citizens not likely to have air conditioning.
- : Virgin Galactic’s stock rockets toward a record gain after FAA clears passenger flights into space - June 25, 2021
- : Portland and Seattle brace for 100+ degrees — what’s a heat dome and how is climate change bringing these extremes? - June 25, 2021
- Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey plan bitcoin chat at July event - June 25, 2021