Post Holdings says avian flu detected at facility housing 2 million egg-laying hens

Post Holdings Inc. said Tuesday that avian flu has been detected at a facility owned by one of its brands, Michaels Foods, in Nebraska. The facility houses two million egg-laying hens, about 4% of Post’s controlled supply. An avian flu outbreak has been growing in the U.S., resulting in the death or destruction of more than 11 million egg-laying hens and impacting companies like Tyson Foods Inc. and Hormel Foods Corp. , according to The Wall Street Journal. It has also sent egg prices soaring. Post does not expect to provide any other updates until it reports second-quarter earnings, scheduled for May 5, according to a FactSet calendar. Also under the Post umbrella is Post Consumer Brands, which includes the Chips Ahoy and Honey Bunches of Oats brands, and Weetabix. Post stock is up 4.2% over the past year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

