Postal Service issues have affected Netflix and Amazon

Issues at the U.S. Postal Service have created concerns about the November elections, but they have already caused headaches for some of the two million Netflix customers who still receive DVDs by mail, as well as Amazon.com Inc.’s fulfillment network.
