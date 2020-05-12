Potbelly shares fall 12% after Q1 results; company delivery and takeout sales rise 45% in April

Shares of Potbelly Corp. fell more than 12% in the extended session Tuesday after the fast-casual restaurant chain reported a wider quarterly loss and sales that were below Wall Street expectations even as its delivery, drive-through, and takeout sales rose 45% in April. Potbelly said it lost $13.3 million, or 56 cents a share, in the fiscal first quarter, compared with a net loss of $18.4 million, or 76 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, Potbelly lost $7.7 million, or 32 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of 12 cents a share a year ago. Sales fell to $87.6 million compared with $98.1 million a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected the chain to report an adjusted loss of 23 cents a share on sales of $90 million. “Simply put, the pandemic arrested the strong turnaround momentum we initiated in Q4 last year,” Chief Executive Alan Johnson said in a statement. “We understand challenges will persist over the next several months, and are taking the necessary steps to support and fortify our business.” Potbelly drew down its $40 million credit facility and cut costs and expenses, it said. It is negotiating with landlords and considering closing up to 100 shops, the company said. Shares of Potbelly had ended the regular trading day down 1.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

