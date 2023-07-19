The pound fell back below $1.30, U.K. government bond yields dropped sharply and London’s equity futures jumped after data showed Britain’s inflation has dropped to its lowest in more than a year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Pound and U.K. bond yields slide after Britain’s inflation hits lowest in more than a year - July 19, 2023
- : Microsoft shares pop 4% as prices for AI tools positively surprise - July 18, 2023
- : Just 1.4% of the nation’s homes changed hands this year, the lowest level in a decade, Redfin says - July 18, 2023