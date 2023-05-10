The British pound has put the volatility in U.K. financial markets during the former premiership of Liz Truss very far in the rearview window as the Bank of England readies another interest-rate hike.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Cost of insuring against default on U.S. government debt reaches all-time high, according to S&P Global MarketIntelligence - May 10, 2023
- : 2-month T-bill rate leads drop in Treasury yields as traders factor in inflation data, possible debt-ceiling resolution - May 10, 2023
- : George Santos indicted: Here’s what his political future could be. - May 10, 2023