Pound rises as BBC reports embattled U.K. prime minister will resign

The British pound rose early Thursday as the BBC and other U.K. media reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to resign imminently. The pound rose 0.4% to $1.1978, in a week that has thus far seen dozens of Conservative cabinet members resign in protest over Johnson’s flip-flopping around a sexual-harassment scandal. The BBC reported that Johnson will resign as Tory leader but continue as prime minister until autumn. A campaign to replace Johnson will take place this summer, with a new leader ready in time for the October Tory party conference, the BBC reported.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

