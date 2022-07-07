The British pound rose early Thursday as the BBC and other U.K. media reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to resign imminently. The pound rose 0.4% to $1.1978, in a week that has thus far seen dozens of Conservative cabinet members resign in protest over Johnson’s flip-flopping around a sexual-harassment scandal. The BBC reported that Johnson will resign as Tory leader but continue as prime minister until autumn. A campaign to replace Johnson will take place this summer, with a new leader ready in time for the October Tory party conference, the BBC reported.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Pound rises as BBC reports embattled U.K. prime minister will resign
