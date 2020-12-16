Pound rises on reports of Brexit-deal progress

The British pound rose in early trading on Wednesday, lifted by comments from European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen who said there is “path to an agreement now.” The pound rose 0.3% to $1.3498. “The good news is that we have found a way forward on most issues,” said von der Leyen, according to the Twitter account of Daniel Ferrie, EU spokesman. A level playing field and fisheries are the two outstanding issues, and the coming days will be “decisive,” von der Leyen added. U.K. and EU leaders vowed to “go the extra mile” in Brexit trade deal talks on Sunday, extending negotiations into this week. The U.K. exited the EU on Jan. 31, but the two sides need to cement a deal over their future trading relationship before the transition period ends on Dec. 31 to sidestep a ‘no-deal’ scenario. Elsewhere, there were separate media reports that the U.K. government had ceded on a key sticking point, in giving up its demand that fishing vessels operating under the U.K. flag in future are majority U.K. owned. The FTSE 100 index rose 1.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

