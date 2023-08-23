The pound GBPUSD fell below $1.27 on Wednesday after worse-than-expected PMI data. The S&P Global/CIPS flash U.K. composite PMI fell to a 31-month low of 47.9 in August from 50.8 in July. The released blamed a faster fall in new orders for ending the six month run in positive territory over 50. The pound fell to $1.2687 from $1.2732. Earlier, eurozone PMIs fell to a 33-month low.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

