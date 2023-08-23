The pound GBPUSD fell below $1.27 on Wednesday after worse-than-expected PMI data. The S&P Global/CIPS flash U.K. composite PMI fell to a 31-month low of 47.9 in August from 50.8 in July. The released blamed a faster fall in new orders for ending the six month run in positive territory over 50. The pound fell to $1.2687 from $1.2732. Earlier, eurozone PMIs fell to a 33-month low.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Pound skids after flash U.K. PMI slumps in August - August 23, 2023
- : Pound slumps after flash U.K. PMI falls to 31-month low - August 23, 2023
- : ‘I’m in the arena.’ Chamath Palihapitiya responds to critics of poor SPAC performance. - August 23, 2023