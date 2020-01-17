Pound stumbles after weaker-than-expected U.K. retail sales data

The British pound fell Friday after data showed U.K. retail sales falling by 0.6% in December versus the previous month, adding to a picture of a weak economy that may need interest rate cuts to stimulate growth. In the three months to December 2019, sales fell 1% against the prior three months. The pound fell 0.2% to $1.3052, from a level of around $1.31 seen just ahead of the data. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

