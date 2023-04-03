PPG Industries Inc. PPG stock is up 2.9% in premarket trades after the paint maker increased its guidance for first-quarter adjusted profit to a range of $1.52 to $1.58 a share from its earlier view of $1.10 to $1.20 a share. Wall Street analysts currently expect PPG to earn $1.18 a share, according to estimates compiled by FactSet. “The pace of our operating margin recovery accelerated during the quarter, driven by higher sales volumes and additional selling price capture,” PPG CEO Tim Knavish said in a statement. “Our stronger sales volume performance compared to our guidance was led by the aerospace and automotive original equipment manufacturer coatings businesses. In addition, we delivered higher year-over-year earnings across most of our business portfolio including Europe.” PPG is reporting its first-quarter results on April 20, with a conference call scheduled for the following day.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

