PPL beats profit expectations but revenue comes up short; dividend nudged up

Shares of PPL Corp. edged up 0.3% in premarket trading Friday, after the utility reported a fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations but revenue that missed, and announced a 1/4-cent dividend increase. Net income fell to $364 million, or 48 cents a share, from $415 million, or 57 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to 57 cents from 52 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 53 cents. Revenue increased to $1.95 billion from $1.94 billion, but was below the FactSet consensus of $2.05 billion. The company expects 2020 EPS of $2.40 to $2.60, which surrounds the FactSet consensus of $2.52, while lowering its 2021 guidance range to $2.40 to $2.60 from $2.50 to $2.80. PPL increased its quarterly dividend to 41.50 cents a share from 41.25 cents, with the new dividend payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 10. Based on Thursday’s closing price of $36.28, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 4.58%, compared with the yield for the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF of 2.73% and the S&P 500’s implied yield of 1.79%. PPL’s stock has gained 7.9% over the past three months while the utilities ETF has climbed 11.6% and the S&P 500 has gained 9.0%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

