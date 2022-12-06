Prada S.p.A. on Tuesday said it’s recommending former LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE executive Andrea Guerra as its next chief executive officer for approval at the luxury brand’s Jan. 26 shareholder meeting. Miuccia Prada Bianchi and Patrizio Bertelli will cease to act as CEOs. Guerra was formerly CEO of Luxottica Group S.p.A. and CEO of Hospitality Excellence at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE . Shares of Prada are down 13.3% in 2022, compared to a drop of 16.1% by the S&P 500 .Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story