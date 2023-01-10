Shares of Prenetics Global Ltd. PRE jumped about 82% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said ActOnco’s genomic test for tumors recently received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration. Prenetics took a majority stake in acquired in ACT Genomics, a privately held genomic testing company based in Hong Kong. Prenetics’ stock is down 75.8% over the past year, while the S&P 500 SPX has declined 16.8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

