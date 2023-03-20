The Biden White House expressed confidence on Monday in how Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is helping to handle the banking crisis. When asked if President Joe Biden thinks that Powell’s stewardship of recent events puts the Fed chief at risk of losing his position, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: “No, not at all. The president has confidence in Jerome Powell.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

