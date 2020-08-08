Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / President Donald Trump to hold 3:30 p.m. ET news conference Saturday in Bedminster, N.J. after coronavirus talks flounder

President Donald Trump to hold 3:30 p.m. ET news conference Saturday in Bedminster, N.J. after coronavirus talks flounder

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 40 mins ago

President Donald Trump was set to hold a news conference on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., following a week of failed talks to hash out a deal to provide additional stimulus to out-of-work Americans. The planned event comes after the president held a surprise news conference at the golf club on Friday noting that he was contemplating signing a raft of executive orders that would place a moratorium on evictions, expand some unemployment benefits, defer student loan payments and defer payroll taxes for the rest of 2020. Those executive orders, however, fall short of what Congress can enact to help millions who have been economically hurt by business closures due to the novel strain of coronavirus from which COVID-19 is derived.On Friday, Democratic congressional leaders and Trump administration negotiators emerged from last-ditch coronavirus aid bargaining meetings empty-handed. Disagreement centered on the enhanced federal jobless benefits, $600 weekly add-on payments to the unemployed that lapsed in July, and how much to give to states. It’s unclear what Trump’s executive orders, should he decide to take that tacked, would do to negotiations between parties going forward. Friday served as a self-imposed deadline for a deal to be achieved before Congress goes into a summer recess. If lawmakers do not return to Washington later in August, the next likely window for negotiations is either September, when they will be focused on passing a temporary spending bill to keep the government open past Sept. 30, or after the Nov. 3 election. Investors have been keenly watching negotiations, with U.S. benchmarks trading as if a deal of some kind will be struck. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Friday trade with weekly gain of 3.8%, the S&P 500 index booked a weekly gain of 2.5%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index also notched a roughly 2.5% gain for the five-session period. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.