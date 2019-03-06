President pressured Kelly, McGahn to give Ivanka Trump security clearance: report

President Donald Trump pressured his top aides to grant a security clearance to his daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, despite their objections, CNN reported Tuesday night. Last week, the New York Times reported Trump ordered his then-chief of staff, John Kelly, to give his son-in-law Jared Kushner a top-secret clearance despite warnings from intelligence officials. CNN reported Tuesday that Kelly and then-White House counsel Don McGahn were pressured by Trump to approve Ivanka Trump’s clearance after concerns were raised by the White House personnel office, which normally grants clearances. It was unclear what the personnel office’s concerns were. Trump personally approved clearances for his daughter and her husband after Kelly and McGahn refused, CNN said. Ivanka Trump’s clearance was reportedly not as high as Kushner’s top-secret clearance. While presidents have the authority to personally grant security clearances, Donald Trump has denied having a role in Kushner’s clearance, and Ivanka Trump recently denied in an ABC News interview that her father had anything to do with her or Kushner’s security clearances.

