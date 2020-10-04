President Donald Trump, who recently tested positive for the coronavirus, is now being treated with dexamethasone, a type of steroid that is often used to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients. He is also taking a five-day regimen of Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips can help you build a portfolio that can stand the test of time - October 4, 2020
- Trump doctors have administered steroid used for severely ill COVID patients - October 4, 2020
- President Trump is prescribed a third drug to combat his COVID-19 infection - October 4, 2020