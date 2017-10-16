President Trump reiterates that drug companies ‘getting away with murder’ but says not much else

President Donald Trump repeated rhetoric from early in his presidency about drug prices being “out of control” and drugmakers “getting away with murder” on Monday, but said nothing about any possible drug pricing policies. Industry ETFs were largely undisturbed after the remarks, with the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF rising 0.5% in Monday morning trade, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF declining 0.2%, the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF rising 0.1% and the VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF declining 0.3%. Trump has previously made similar comments about drug pricing, and once vowed to bring prices down, but the only move from his administration so far has been a draft executive order that favored the drug industry. More movement is instead coming from the Food and Drug Administration, which does not handle drug pricing policy but does play a role through its approval of new drugs, especially cheap generics. The FDA has already approved more drugs in 2017 than it did for all of last year, and drugmakers have cited the regulator’s approval pace as a factor hurting their bottom lines. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has surged 9.8% over the last three months, compared with a 3.9% rise in the S&P 500 .

