President Trump takes quick spin outside hospital to greet supporters following Twitter teaser

Minutes after teasing the action in a Twitter video, President Trump Sunday evening left Walter Reed Medical Center for a quick motorcade spin outside to greet supporters who have been rallying there as he battles COVID-19.
