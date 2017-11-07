Priceline’s stock plunges toward biggest-ever price decline after ‘typical’ downbeat guidance

Shares of Priceline Group Inc. plunged 11% in morning trade Tuesday, and were on track to suffer their biggest-ever price decline, as investors and analysts failed to give the online travel service company a pass for its usual practice of providing downbeat earnings guidance. The stock’s price decline of $210.01 is the biggest since Priceline went public in March 1999, passing the previous record of $158.06 suffered on June 24, 2016. It was on track to close below the $1,700 mark for the first time since Feb. 27, 2017. Priceline reported late Monday third-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations, but provided a fourth-quarter EPS outlook that was below the FactSet consensus. But that was the fourth-straight quarter that guidance was below expectations, and the 13th quarter of the past 15 quarters. RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney said Priceline’s “conservatism” was “typical.” Still, 13 of 31 analysts surveyed by FactSet cut their price targets, moving the average target down to $2.021.07 from $2,116.5 at the end of October. Priceline’s stock has still gained 15.6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has climbed 15.7%.

