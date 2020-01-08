Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to be ‘financially independent’ — but only one of them can legitimately claim that status

Buckingham Palace said Wednesday that Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, plan to shun public support, and split their time between North America and the U.K.
