Princess Cruises extends cruise suspensions through March, and for longer cruises for another year

Carnival Corp.’s Princess Cruises said Friday that it’s extending the suspension of cruises through March, and for some of its cruises for another year, in response to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) phased approach to resuming cruises. Princess Cruises said all cruises will now be suspended through March 31, 2021, while cruises longer than seven days to and from U.S. ports will be suspended through Nov. 1, 2021. The company is also extending the suspension of cruises to and from Japan through June 25, 2021. “We are focused on preparing our ships to meet the CDC health and safety requirements for our eventual return to service,” said Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz. “We also appreciate the continued support we have received from our guests, partners and travel advisors, reinforcing for all of us why we do what we do.” Carnival’s stock, which gained 0.1% in premarket trading, has tumbled 64.2% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 10.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

