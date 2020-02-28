Private-equity-backed IPOs aren’t performing, driving more companies to remain private instead

Globally, more than 70% of 90 IPOs backed by buyouts between 2010 and 2014 underperformed, according to Bain & Co
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Despite the meltdown, the bull market isn’t over yet - February 28, 2020
- Wall Street’s ‘fear gauge’ jumps to highest level in 2 years, on pace for biggest weekly gain in its history as stocks tumble - February 28, 2020
- Drinks giant Pernod lines up alternative bottle-top supplier as firms react to worsening coronavirus crisis - February 28, 2020