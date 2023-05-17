Private-equity firms TPG and Francisco Partners are preparing an offer of more than $5 billion to buy software firm New Relic Inc., NEWR, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Both sides could arrive at a deal in the next few weeks, the Journal said, but added that discussions could still falter and other offers could still come in. Shares of New Relic, whose software helps businesses track the performance of their digital infrastructure, were down 0.2% after hours, after jumping 10.8% in regular trading. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story