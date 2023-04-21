The agency responsible for air-traffic safety in Europe, said it has been under attack since April 19, with a Russian hacking group suspected to be behind the incident.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Will the U.S. dollar remain the world’s dominant currency? Washington and Wall Street are worried about ‘de-dollarization’ threat. - April 21, 2023
- Movers & Shakers: HCA Healthcare and P&G stocks rise after results, as Tesla shares try to bounce, along with more stock movers - April 21, 2023
- : Don’t worry too much about losing your bank cash. Bank-failure data don’t support panic over uninsured deposits. - April 21, 2023