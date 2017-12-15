Procter & Gamble confirms Nelson Peltz will get a board seat

Procter & Gamble Co. shares ticked higher in the extended session Friday after the consumer goods company certified that activist investor Nelson Peltz secured a seat on its board. P&G shares rose 0.8% to $92.58 after hours. In a statement, P&G said “results between Ernesto Zedillo and Nelson Peltz were extremely close, with Mr. Peltz receiving almost 50% of shares voted.” The company continued: “Because the election results were so close, and because a large number of shareholders voted for Nelson Peltz to be a Director, the Board has engaged in numerous discussions with Mr. Peltz regarding a Board seat.” P&G said it will work with Peltz, who will join the board on March 1, as it does not agree with such strategies as “taking on excessive leverage, or substantially reducing R&D spending, or advocating for a break-up of the Company, or moving the Company out of Cincinnati.” Last month, Peltz won an elected board seat, which the company considered to be a preliminary result.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story