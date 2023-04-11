Consumer-goods giant Procter & Gamble Co. PG on Tuesday said its board had declared an increase in its quarterly dividend of $0.9407 per share — or 3% — on its common stock and on preferred stock in the company. The increased dividend is payable starting May 15 to shareholders as of April 21. Shares were unchanged after hours, after finishing 0.2% lower during regular trading. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

